One person displaced after Windsor fire
One person has been displaced following a fire in Windsor.
Crews were called to the 1300 block of Assumption Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Damage was reported as minimal.
There has been no word on the cause or a dollar estimate on those damages.
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
Inflation is easing but Ottawa faces pressure to help those who have fallen behind
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget.
New details released in close call involving Air Canada jet
A preliminary report has found that an Air Canada Rouge jet came within a kilometre of an American Airlines jet at a Florida airport as U.S. aviation officials face an uptick in airplane near-misses.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Some Canadian employers offer egg freezing as part of expanded fertility benefits
Fertility preservation, or the freezing of eggs or sperm, is being offered by some employers as part of an expanded suite of fertility and family planning benefits.
Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial
Prince Harry will on Friday seek to win his libel claim against publisher Associated Newspapers without the case going to trial, his lawyer said, as the British royal steps up his legal battles against the tabloid press.
Alleged Chinese attempt to interfere in Vancouver election sparks anger
Allegations that Vancouver's Chinese consulate sought to interfere with last year's municipal election reverberated through the city's political class on Thursday.
14-year-old boy arrested in Mexico for murder of 8
Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed 'El Chapito' for the drug-related killing of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department said Thursday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make announcement in Guelph
The leader of Canada will be stopping by the Royal City Friday morning.
Will fences and rain stop St. Patrick’s Day street parties in Waterloo?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
'It can basically light your house on fire': Kitchener fire warns of the dangers of lithium batteries
The Kitchener Fire Department is calling on residents to monitor their battery-powered devices after investigators determined a recent house fire was caused by an electric bicycle.
80K in damages after London attic fire
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road. Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.
Dramatic temperature shift on the way in London region
A dramatic shift in the weather is on the way to start the weekend. Friday starts off with rain and the temperature nearly reaching double digits before dropping sharply back below the freezing mark on Saturday.
OPP investigating after fatal Oxford County crash claims life of 18 year old
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP after it claimed the life of an 18 year old driver. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
Top climatologists agree: winter was gloomy
Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist, Dave Phillips looked at the three months from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28 and came up with some statistics.
More than a dozen nurses to be laid off at Stevenson Memorial Hospital amid funding cuts
As the healthcare system continues to face high wait times and burnt-out staff, a hospital in New Tecumseth is laying off more than a dozen nurses at the end of the month.
Thousands of dollars' worth of stolen property recovered in massive porch pirate bust
Following a month-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation into porch piracy, South Simcoe Police Services, with assistance from officers in York Region, Barrie, Hamilton, and Waterloo, have arrested two individuals and recovered approximately $90,000 worth of stolen jewelry and other items.
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.
When digital data lives on after death: How to navigate questions of consent, privacy
Families are turning to funeral homes for assistance in unlocking their loved one’s phone; hoping that through a fingerprint or face scan of the body, they can break in with biometrics.
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
Ontario income tax credits people need to know about
While the deadline to file your taxes getting closer, there are some personal tax credits people in Ontario may qualify for.
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
Montreal study finds more women began gambling online during the pandemic
More and more women are experimenting with online gambling for the first time, a phenomenon that will require further research in the coming years, says researcher Sylvia Kairouz. A 2021 study of 4,500 Quebecers found that a higher proportion of women reported starting or migrating to online gambling during the pandemic, although more men than women reported engaging in such activities.
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.
Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
N.S. gas prices drop nearly 10 cents overnight; P.E.I., N.B. prices also down
The price of gas and diesel went down overnight in all three Maritimes provinces.
Manitoba town seeing population boom brought on by the pandemic
A Manitoba town south of Winnipeg is experiencing a boom in its population and is trying to keep up with its recent popularity.
Skunks take over Winnipeg school, forcing students to learn elsewhere
Students at a Winnipeg elementary school were forced to abandon their classrooms thanks to an 'uncomfortable smell' left behind by some skunks.
'It's fantastic': Manitoba town named to Time's World's Greatest Places list
Among the cathedrals of Barcelona and the cherry blossoms of Kyoto, a northern Manitoba town has cracked Time’s World’s Greatest Places of 2023 list.
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 500
Alberta now has 486 people in hospital with COVID-19, 11 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
Influenza in Alberta: Cases remain low, no new deaths reported for second week
No Albertans died from influenza this week according to the latest data, while only 35 new cases were reported.
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
'Thank them for their service': Condolences pour in after fatal shooting of 2 Edmonton police officers
Messages of support have been coming in from across Alberta and the country after the fatal shooting of two Edmonton police officers on Thursday.
Alleged Chinese attempt to interfere in Vancouver election sparks anger
Allegations that Vancouver's Chinese consulate sought to interfere with last year's municipal election reverberated through the city's political class on Thursday.
ICBC won’t pay condo owners full damages for vehicle that crashed into building
ICBC has informed condo owners in a White Rock building that they are on the hook for thousands of dollars to repair damage from a crash that they had nothing do with – and didn’t cause.
Month of travel chaos leaves Flair Airlines passengers scrambling
Over the last year, Krystle McGough has flown twice with Flair, most recently on March 3 from Toronto, and both times have resulted in chaos.