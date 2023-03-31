One person displaced after overnight fire in Walkerville area

An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene in the 950 block of Pierre Avenue around 2 a.m. Windsor fire crews battle a blaze on Pierre Street on March 31, 2023. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

Fire officials say one person was displaced.

Update on fire in the 900 Block of Pierre. Fire out. Investigator attending. 1 person displaced. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) March 31, 2023

According to Windsor police, the cause is so far undetermined.

There is no word on any possible injuries or a damage estimate.

More details will be provided when they become available.