One person displaced after fire on Sandwich Street

Windsor fire officials say a fire on Sandwich Street caused $200,000 in damage.

Firefighters responded to an upgraded fire in the 3500 Block of Sandwich Street on Tuesday around 10 p.m.

One person was displaced, but there were no injuries.

The cause is undetermined.