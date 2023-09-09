One person displaced after fire on Byng Road

One person has been displaced and damage is estimated at $130,000 after a fire broke out at a residence in the city's south end early Friday evening.

Windsor fire crews arrived to a home on the 3800-block of Byng Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of a fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, before conducting ventilation and overhaul of the building.

There were no reported injuries.

One resident however was displaced as a result of the blaze.

Windsor fire said the cause of the fire was accidental, and believe it started outside the residence.

Damage is currently estimated at $130,000.