WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One person displaced after Essex fire

    Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block Thomas Street in Essex, Ont., on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Source: Essex Fire/X) Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block Thomas Street in Essex, Ont., on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Source: Essex Fire/X)

    Essex fire officials say one person has been displaced after a house fire.

    Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block Thomas Street in Essex on Monday night.

    There were no reported injuries.

    Damage is estimated at $250,000.

    The cause is listed as undetermined.

