One person dies after three-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent

Windsor, Ont. -

Police say one person has died after a three-vehicle collision in Chatham-Kent on Friday.

Officers say Queens Line between McDougall Lane and Merlin Road is closed for the investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and six people were transported to hospital.

Motorists are being told to use an alternate route. The road is expected to remain closed for the remainder of the afternoon.