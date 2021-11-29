One person charged with uttering threats in Leamington
(File photo) OPP
Windsor, Ont. -
A Scarborough resident is facing charges after allegedly uttering threats with an imitation firearm at a Leamington business.
Members of the Leamington OPP responded to a report of threats at an Erie Street South business just after 12 a.m. Saturday.
Police say an investigation revealed multiple criminal offences had occurred.
A 49-year-old Scarborough resident was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Imitation Firearm - Use while committing offence (Two Counts)
- Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm (Two Counts)
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.