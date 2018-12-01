

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have now laid an attempted murder charge after a teenager was injured critically when he was pinned under a vehicle.

Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle, which crashed into a residence in the 7700 block of Hawthorne Drive on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses tell CTV News the driver of the vehicle was a woman and she was known to the teen. Police would not confirm those details.

The crash scene was close to a small playground.

The vehicle was towed away from the scene Sunday afternoon.

Major Crimes as well as the forensic and traffic reconstruction units are investigating.