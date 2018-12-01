One person charged with attempted murder after teen left in critical condition
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 5:05PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 2, 2018 1:41PM EST
Windsor police have now laid an attempted murder charge after a teenager was injured critically when he was pinned under a vehicle.
Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle, which crashed into a residence in the 7700 block of Hawthorne Drive on Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses tell CTV News the driver of the vehicle was a woman and she was known to the teen. Police would not confirm those details.
The crash scene was close to a small playground.
The vehicle was towed away from the scene Sunday afternoon.
Major Crimes as well as the forensic and traffic reconstruction units are investigating.