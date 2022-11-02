One person burns hands in house fire on Campbell Avenue

Windsor fire officials say one person received burns to their hands in an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Campbell Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Update on fire in the 900 Block of Campbell Avenue. Crews doing overhaul and ventilation. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) November 2, 2022

Crews doing overhaul and ventilation shortly after arriving.

The cause remains under investigation. No estimate on damage yet.