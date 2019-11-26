One person arrested after gun investigation on Marentette Avenue
Police say a target residence in the 1500 block of Marentette Avenue has been contained in Windsor, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 3:52PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 26, 2019 4:32PM EST
WINDSOR -- Windsor police say one person has been taken into custody following a report of a person possibly in possession of a firearm on Marentette Avenue.
A target residence in the 1500 block of Marentette Avenue was contained Tuesday afternoon.
Heavily armed officers could be seen in the area.
Police say the matter was safely resolved.
The person was brought into police custody without incident and the matter remains under investigation.