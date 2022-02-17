One new death, 37 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 73 new high risk and 37 hospitalizations on Thursday.

One man in his 80s from a long-term care or retirement home has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 573 people. WECHU says there has been an increase of one death since Feb. 16, however due to routine data cleanup, the overall number of deaths remains unchanged.

The region has 481 active high risk cases on Thursday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

26 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

10 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

2 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

11 Community Outbreaks

3 Workplace Outbreaks

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 37 people in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including eight cases in the ICU. That’s down from 43 reported on Wednesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 27 people with COVID in hospital on Wednesday. WRH says 10 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, four are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and four are unvaccinated. There are three COVID patients in the ICU – one fully vaccinated patient is being primarily treated for the virus.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Thursday, there are seven patients with COVID in hospital. Four patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Two COVID patients are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED