One new death, 36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.
A woman in her 60s from the community has died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 466 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,644 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,986 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 24 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 7 cases are community acquired
- 5 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 4 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 4 community outbreaks
- 4 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 325,849 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 15,499 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 310,350 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 5,752 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select populations.
- A total of 641,951 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 85.9% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 81.8% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated