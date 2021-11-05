One new death, 36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

A woman in her 60s from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 466 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,644 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,986 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

24 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are community acquired

5 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

4 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

4 community outbreaks

4 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED