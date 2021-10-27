One new death, 25 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday.

A man in his 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 464 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting seven people with COVID in hospital – five are unvaccinated, two are unvaccinated. There are three unvaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,448 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,810 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 174 cases are currently active, including 99 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

7 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel related

11 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

324,064 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

16,803 WEC residents have only received 1 dose

307,261 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

4,936 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.

A total of 636,261 doses have been administered to WEC residents

85.4% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

81.0% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.

