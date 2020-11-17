WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,120 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,852 people who have recovered.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 77 people in the region. The last reported death was on Sept. 10.

WECHU is expected to release the breakdown on new cases at 10:30 a.m.

There are three outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Iller Lodge in Essex has 17 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has five residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case.

The health unit says there have been recent cases in schools, but no outbreaks in schools. There has been an outbreak at a residence at the University of Windsor.

There is one workplace outbreak at an agricultural facility in Leamington.

