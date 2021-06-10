Advertisement
One new COVID-19 death in Windsor-Essex as new cases drop to single-digits
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 9:38AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 10, 2021 9:51AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.
WECHU says a man in his 60s has died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 433 people.
The health unit says there are 132 active cases, 65 are considered a Variant of Concern. There are 15 people with the virus in the hospital.
HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 3 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are still being investigated
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 4 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 2 community outbreak
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 263,011 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 203,320 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 59,691 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 322,702 doses have been administered to WEC residents