One new COVID-19 death, 18 new hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 439 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death and 18 new hospitalizations on Wednesday.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

A man in his 80s from a long-term care or retirement home has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 506 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 29,959 confirmed cases of the virus, including 25,802 people who have recovered. The health unit says 3,651 cases are currently active.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 87 people are in hospital, with 13 in the ICU. That's an increase from 69 on Tuesday.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 81 people with COVID in hospital on Tuesday, which is an increase from 63 on Monday. WRH says 48 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 24 are fully vaccinated, six are partially vaccinated and 18 are unvaccinated. There are 10 COVID patients in the ICU - five are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Wednesday, there are 11 patients with COVID in hospital. Ten of those patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Six COVID patients are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

6 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

26 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

22 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

2 Hospitals are in COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

347,746 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

21,825 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine

325,921 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

149,395 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.

A total of 823,062 doses have been administered to WEC residents

84.3% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

79.0% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.

More details coming.