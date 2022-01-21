One new COVID-19 death, 126 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional death, 209 new COVID-19 cases and 126 hospitalizations on Friday.

One man in his 80s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 525 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 32,793 confirmed cases of the virus, including 28,705 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

18 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

34 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

28 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

11 Hospital Units are under COVID-19 Outbreak

More details coming.