WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex is expected to have one more day of above-average temperatures before snow could be hitting the ground.

The latest forecast from Environment Canada predicts a high of 19C on Monday with a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early afternoon.

Monday night is predicted to be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers, wind will be west 30 km/h gusting to 50. A low of 5 C is expected.

On Tuesday, the forecaster says it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow or rain late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 7 C.

On Tuesday night, periods of snow or rain is in the forecast with a low of 0 C.

On Wednesday, flurries or rain showers are expected with a high of 5 C. On Wednesday night, it will be cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -1 C.

Thursday is expected to warm up closer to average temperatures with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 11 C.

The average high this time of year is 14.2 C and the average low is 3.6 C.