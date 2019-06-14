

A man is dead and a police officer injured after OPP responded to a confrontation in Tecumseh Friday night around 9 p.m. that led to a shooting.

Both were transported to hospital where the 48-year-old man was pronouced deceased.

The officer has non-life threatening injuries.

Provincial Police continue to hold the scene outside of 605 Estate Park in the town following the incident. The Special Investigations Unit was also on scene but cleared the area early Saturday afternoon.

Crime scene tape was put up around the home and what looks like a blood stain could be seen on the front driveway, as well as scattered garbage.

As the Special Investigations Unit is probing the incident, OPP say they will not be commenting further. The crime divison of Essex OPP also continues to investigation.