One man in hospital after 'aggravated assault,' suspect arrested

Windsor, Ont. police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after an incident occurred early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m. on April 1, officers were called to the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue after a “physical altercation” was reported.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said they found a 32-year-old male suffering from serious head injuries.

Officers learned the victim had allegedly been struck several times in the head by another male, who then fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

With the help of Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit, the suspect was identified and later located at a residence in LaSalle and arrested.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.