WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested one man and are still looking for another after a gunpoint robbery of a taxi cab driver.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Curry Avenue for a report of a robbery on Thursday around 12:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a taxi cab that had sustained damage after hitting a vehicle and a tree. Shortly after, the driver of the taxi approached and told police he was a victim of a robbery.

Investigation revealed that two men wearing masks entered the cab asking for a ride in the 1700 block of Mckay Avenue.

One of the men allegedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the driver and demanded money.

Police say the driver pushed the gun away while getting assaulted and jumped out of the vehicle. One of the suspects fled the scene while the other got into the driver's seat and drove away.

Witnesses saw the suspect get into an accident and run from the scene.

Officers say they found a pellet gun still in the vehicle, which was believed to be the involved weapon. One suspect was located nearby and placed under arrest.

Police also say that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Thomas Stengel, 22, from Windsor, is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, having a face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of breach of probation, impaired driving and exceed 80mg.

The second suspect remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.