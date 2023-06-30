One man arrested on warrant, second man remains outstanding: Windsor police

Windsor police have renewed their call to the public in locating a suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant, while another suspect has been apprehended by police.

On June 23 the Windsor Police Service had requested the public’s help in locating two men who had failed to meet the requirements of their release order.

On Friday, Windsor police said the 41-year-old suspect was arrested and thanked the public for their assistance.

The second suspect, 58-year-old Jeffory Hustwick remains outsanding however, and Windsor police have renewed their call to the public to help locate him.

Hustwick is described as a white male, 280 lbs., with a heavy build. He has hazel eyes and grey facial stubble.

Anyone with information relating to the location of Hustwick is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4888.