One man arrested, another rushed to hospital after stabbing
Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 5:34PM EDT
A Windsor man faces charges after a stabbing in the city.
Police say the incident happened in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers arrived and found a man had been stabbed. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police determined a verbal argument had started between two men who knew each other, which turned physical, and the victim was subsequently stabbed.
A suspect had fled on foot before police arrived, but the man was identified.
Police say officers located the suspect in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday. The men fled on foot, but was quickly located and arrested.
Police allege the suspect was found in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.
Jonathan Beck, 25, of Windsor is charged with aggravated assault, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and four counts of breach of probation.