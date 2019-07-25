

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man faces charges after a stabbing in the city.

Police say the incident happened in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street East around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and found a man had been stabbed. The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police determined a verbal argument had started between two men who knew each other, which turned physical, and the victim was subsequently stabbed.

A suspect had fled on foot before police arrived, but the man was identified.

Police say officers located the suspect in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday. The men fled on foot, but was quickly located and arrested.

Police allege the suspect was found in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Jonathan Beck, 25, of Windsor is charged with aggravated assault, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and four counts of breach of probation.