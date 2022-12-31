One impaired driver, one stunt driver charged during LaSalle RIDE program

LaSalle police charged one man with impaired driving and a teen with stunt driving during a Friday night RIDE program.

Officers stopped and investigated several vehicles during the traffic enforcement initiative held throughout the town, including one 43-year-old man who was charged with impaired.

Police say the man was arrested and charged with exceeding more than 80 mgs of alcohol after police caught him swerving within the lane he was driving in.

Officers say a 16-year-old was also charged Friday evening with stunt driving after he was clocked driving 94 km/h in a posted 50 km/h residential zone.

Police say LaSalle officers will continue to “educate and inform the public of the consequences of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs” by conducting RIDE programs throughout the year.

Along with the two charges laid, police issued several cautions for burnt-out headlights, expired licence plates, driver’s licences, seat belts and insurance documents.

Police are reminding all residents to “arrive alive and don’t drink and drive.”