Advertisement
One driver facing careless driving charge after three-vehicle crash on Wyandotte St
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 12:07PM EDT
Officers responded to the crash at Wyandotte Street East at Drouillard Road on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say one person is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle crash in the Ford City area.
Officers responded to the crash at Wyandotte Street East at Drouillard Road on Wednesday at 10:37 a.m.
One person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roads are now open in all directions.