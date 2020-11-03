Advertisement
One driver charged after crash at Tecumseh Road and Central Avenue
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 11:40AM EST
The crash took place around 7:30 a.m. in the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Central Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 3, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say one driver has been charged after a two-vehicle crash in the city.
The crash took place around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Central Avenue.
Police say nobody needed to be taken to hospital.
The driver was charged with failing to stop at a red light.