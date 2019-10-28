One dead in Louis Ave Fire
Windsor Police guard the scene of a fatal fire on Louis Avenue,. (Gord Bacon / AM800)
CTVNewsWindsor.ca, CTV Windsor
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 6:10AM EDT
An investigation is underway after an apartment fire on Louis Avenue left one person dead.
This is the fifth fire related death so far in Windsor for 2019.
Windsor Fire crews were called to the 500 block of Louis Avenue around 6 p.m. for a fire in a four unit building.
One person was pulled from the fire but later died as a result of their injuries.
Windsor Police, Windsor Fire, and the Ontario Fire Marshal are all involved in the investigation.
Earlier Sunday fire crews were also battling a major fire at a 107-year-old church in Walkerville.
A potluck lunch was underway at the church when the fire broke out.
No one was injured in the fire.