

CTV Windsor





One man has been arrested in connection with a break-in last month that saw a father and son confronted by a group of masked men.

OPP were called to an apartment on Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh shortly after midnight on Dec. 27.

Investigators say a man and his son were asleep when a group of masked men forced their way in.

A confrontation reportedly ensued in which one of the victims was sprayed in the face with something like pepper spray.

Following an investigation, officials say a 22-year-old Windsor man was arrested on Jan. 8 in connection with the incident.

Police say he remains in custody and has been charged with; break and enter, two counts of assault with a weapon, use of a disguise with intent to commit an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Essex County OPP are still looking to identify the other suspects and anyone with information can call 519-723-2491.