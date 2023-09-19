One arrested in east Windsor stabbing

Windsor police say a man was transported to the hospital after he was found with multiple stab wounds Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a fight in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Police say once on scene, officer found the victim suffering from “several stab wounds to his body.” He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to quickly find the suspect in the area and placed him in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com