One arrested following fatal hit and run, Windsor police continue to investigate

A Windsor cyclist has succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit and run incident on Friday, police continue to investigate.

Officers responded to the area of Wyandotte Street West near Crawford Avenue around 11:45 p.m. for a report of male bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle.

Police say a red 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with licence plates CEMN 654 had hit the cyclist and continued driving southbound on Janette Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police obtained a description of the driver and investigators from the Major Crime Unit, Traffic Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Officers found the driver of the vehicle at an establishment in the 300 block of Mill Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The driver was arrested without incident and the vehicle was also seized.

Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Police are actively investigating and is asking anyone in the area of Wyandotte St. W between Crawford and Janette Ave. and in the area southbound on Janette Ave. from Wyandotte St. W and in the 300 Mill St. area with surveillance or dashcam footage to check to possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com