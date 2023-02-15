One arrested after man 'severely beaten' near downtown, four suspects remain at large

One suspect has been arrested in connection to a beating near downtown that left a man with life-threatening injuries — four others are still at large, Windsor police say.

The Major Crime Unit launched an aggravated assault investigation on Feb. 6 after a 42-year-old man was severely beaten in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Investigation found there were five suspects involved in a home invasion at an apartment in the area.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, officers say they determined that two suspects cornered the victim allegedly beat him with a metal object before robbing two other victims of their personal items.

They then fled the scene on foot.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old who has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of robbery, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police continue to search for suspects Teana Logan, 28, Dion Shaw, 45, and an unidentified male and female suspect all wanted on charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

Case #: 23-13337

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).