WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) is calling on the arts community for ideas to revitalize the city core.

Local artists, sculptors, architects, designers and creative thinkers are encouraged to come forward with downtown beautification and transformation projects in mind.

“We know this community is rich with talent,” says DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans. “These expressions of interest may open doors for artists for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in magnifying the beauty of our city.”

Yeomans says it’s a concerted effort to support, highlight and leverage the work of those in the local community, adding anyone interested needs at least two years of professional experience in the arts to submit their work.

Expressions of interest will be catalogued, and creatives will be contacted by the DWBIA on an as-needed basis to participate, if selected.