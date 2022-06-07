'On the Beach' owners try to put out clubhouse fire before crews arrive

Lakeshore firefighters are at a fire at 'On the Beach' in Lakeshore, Ont., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Lakeshore firefighters are at a fire at 'On the Beach' in Lakeshore, Ont., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver