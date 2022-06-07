'On the Beach' owners try to put out clubhouse fire before crews arrive

Staff at a Lakeshore recreation facility say they will still be open despite a fire on Tuesday morning.

Lakeshore firefighters were dispatched to “On the Beach’ at 354 Croft Drive around 6 a.m., after a fire alarm activation.

Chief Don Williamson says they arrived to fire coming out the wall.

“The owners had arrived just before and were using extinguishers to try and control the fire,” says Williamson.

Williamson says fire crews had to cut through the exterior cladding to open up the wall and extinguish the fire.

On General manager Matt Lafontaine of On the Beach says “most of the damage is cosmetic and also from smoke.”

“Lucky for us it rained last night and the outside of the building that is all wood was all wet,” says Lafontaine. “So it didn’t spread as quick as it normally would. They had it contained by about 7:30.” Lakeshore firefighters are at a fire at 'On the Beach' in Lakeshore, Ont., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

A local restoration company showed up and helped everything get back to normal.

“There will be no business interruption whatsoever,” says Lafontaine. The facility hosts outdoor volleyball games and events.

Williamson says the cause is listed as electrical. There were no injuries. Damage estimate is unknown at this time.

With files from CTV News Windsor's Bob Bellacicco.