Olympic schedule: Windsor-Essex athletes to watch at the Tokyo Games
Windsor's Melissa Bishop finishes 5th in the women's 800m final on Sunday at the World Track and Field Championship.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Several athletes from Windsor-Essex are in Tokyo competing at the Olympic Games.
These are the times of their events:
*Eastern Time, subject to change
Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, Windsor
Sport: Track
Event: 800m
Date: Thursday July 29th at 8:55pm
Brandon McBride, Windsor
Sport: Track
Event: 800m
Date: Friday July 30th at 8:50pm
Noelle Montcalm, Windsor
Sport: Track
Event: 400m hurdles
Date: Friday July 30th at 8pm
Dayna Pidhoresky, Windsor
Sport: Track
Event: Marathon
Date: Friday August 6th at 6pm
Kylie Masse, Lasalle
Sport: Swimming
Event: 100m backstroke
Sunday July 25th at 6:09am
Event 200m backstroke
Thursday July 29th at 7:13am