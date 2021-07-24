WINDSOR, ONT. -- Several athletes from Windsor-Essex are in Tokyo competing at the Olympic Games.

These are the times of their events:

*Eastern Time, subject to change

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, Windsor

Sport: Track

Event: 800m

Date: Thursday July 29th at 8:55pm

Brandon McBride, Windsor

Sport: Track

Event: 800m

Date: Friday July 30th at 8:50pm

Noelle Montcalm, Windsor

Sport: Track

Event: 400m hurdles

Date: Friday July 30th at 8pm

Dayna Pidhoresky, Windsor

Sport: Track

Event: Marathon

Date: Friday August 6th at 6pm

Kylie Masse, Lasalle

Sport: Swimming

Event: 100m backstroke

Sunday July 25th at 6:09am

Event 200m backstroke

Thursday July 29th at 7:13am