

CTV Windsor





A former gymnast and Olympic gold medalist from Romania is coming to Windsor.

Nadia Elena Comăneci has been announced as the guest speaker for the 13th annual WESPY awards that will be held March 20 at the Caboto Club.

It is the first time gymnastics will be included in the annual awards ceremony.

Comăneci, at the age of 14, became the first athlete in the history of the sport to score a perfect 10 during the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

Local gymnastic club owners are excited their sport is being included at the awards ceremony, and they also believe Comăneci’s presence will have a positive impact on local athletes.