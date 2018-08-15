The cause of an early morning fire in Oldcastle has been found to be accidental.

Tecumseh fire officials say around 5 a.m. Wednesday, a transformer inside JNM Tool and Manufacturing malfunctioned and a halogen light bulb exploded.

That sent hot shards of glass onto a plastic platform.

All 21 employees inside the building escaped without injury.

The fire caused minimal damage to the Delduca drive facility