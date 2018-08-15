Oldcastle industrial fire deemed accidental
The cause of an early morning fire in Oldcastle has been found to be accidental.
Tecumseh fire officials say around 5 a.m. Wednesday, a transformer inside JNM Tool and Manufacturing malfunctioned and a halogen light bulb exploded.
That sent hot shards of glass onto a plastic platform.
All 21 employees inside the building escaped without injury.
The fire caused minimal damage to the Delduca drive facility