Anyone interested in buying the old Windsor Jail can put in a bid.

The building at 378 Brock St. is listed for sale at $1.

The property listing says it is being sold on an “as is, where is” basis without representation or warranty by the seller or broker.

Offers will be reviewed only after a 30-day MLS advertising period and begin on Nov. 23.

The historic building was built in 1925, but has been empty since 2014 when the South West Detention Centre opened.

Here's a look inside the former Windsor Jail before it is fully decommissioned.