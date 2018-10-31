Old Windsor jail listed for sale
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 10:12AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 31, 2018 10:20AM EDT
Anyone interested in buying the old Windsor Jail can put in a bid.
The building at 378 Brock St. is listed for sale at $1.
The property listing says it is being sold on an “as is, where is” basis without representation or warranty by the seller or broker.
Offers will be reviewed only after a 30-day MLS advertising period and begin on Nov. 23.
The historic building was built in 1925, but has been empty since 2014 when the South West Detention Centre opened.
