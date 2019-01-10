

Country band Old Dominion’s show at Caesars Windsor has been postponed.

The casino says frontman Matthew Ramsey needs leg surgery that could not be delayed.

The show was originally Feb. 14, but the new show date is June 13.

“Postponing concert dates was not the way I planned on starting 2019, but unfortunately the truth is that I’ve been playing with an injury for some time now,” said Ramsey. “Unfortunately, the only way I can get back to the old me is to fix some things surgically.”

Ramsey thanked fans for understanding.

“I want to be able to put on the best show I possibly can for you all and, in order to do that, I’ve got to take care of myself,” said Ramsey. “I thank you all in advance for understanding, and I look forward to making a full recovery so that we can all rock together.”

Previously announced opener Jordan Davis will remain on the bill for the new date.

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the rescheduled show date on June 13. If you are unable to attend on the new date, a full refund will be issued through point of purchase upon request.

