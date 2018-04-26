

The Canadian Press





Google has launched its job search feature in Canada.

The feature appears within its existing search engine, when users type in queries including "jobs near me", "summer jobs", "government jobs", "work from home jobs" or "jobs in Canada".

Once a user searches one of the terms or a similar work-related query, Google will offer webpages it determines are job postings.

The postings can be filtered to view opportunities based on the commute distance, job title and time commitment.

Users will also be able to save their job searches and set up email notifications to be alerted as soon as new postings appear.

The job search function was first piloted in the U.S. and India.

Google's philanthropic arm is also giving $1 million to Toronto's MaRS innovation hub to develop an employment platform that will launch next year and aims to help workers navigate the changing job market.