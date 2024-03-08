'Ojibway-on-the-go' children's programs being offered at Windsor libraries

The City of Windsor is offering a series of free children’s nature programs at local libraries.

‘Ojibway-on-the-go’ is a new initiative by the Ojibway Nature Centre and Windsor Public Library.

Designed to spark imagination and a connection with the environment, ‘Ojibway-on-the-go’ aims to inspire young minds and encourage reading and outdoor exploration. Ojibway Nature Centre in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Storytime and educational sessions are led by enthusiastic guides and library experts.

‘Ojibway on-the-go’ is a hands-on immersive learning experience, where children will discover local flora, fauna, and their ecosystems, all while fostering a love for reading and nature.

Thanks to the generous support from the Friends of Ojibway Prairie, this series is completely free. The first session will be held on Saturday, March 9, and will continue once a month throughout the year at various library branches across Windsor.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to inspire curiosity and a love for nature! For session schedules and more information, email Windsor Public Library at jdoe@windsorpubliclibrary.com.