The Windsor Fire Department is asking people to be careful during renovations if using solvents or staining wood.

The caution comes after firefighters were called to two fires in two days in the city.

At a fire on Dominion Boulevard Friday, officials say oily rags were found in the kitchen and that sparked the blaze.

At a second fire on Tourangeau Road on Saturday, they say oily rags were left in a second floor hallway and self-combusted.

Damages were pegged at $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

There were no injuries reported.

“…Do not leave oily rags in a pile or put in a dryer, they generate heat which cannot dissipate and will spontaneously combust,” fire officials said in a Tweet.