Oil spill investigated in Little River

The source of an oil spill in east Windsor is under investigation.

The City of Windsor and the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks are trying to determine the source of the oil spill in Little River.

City engineer Mark Winterton tells AM800 they became aware of the spill on Dec. 26 and immediately put into effect their protocol of going to the spill and calling in the ministry.

"In this case we determined that it was an organic material that was released, like an oil and gas product. So we employed booms across Little River and contained the spill as best we could. We've those employed since. So we're now in the investigation stage to see if we can track where the source is," says Winterton.

Winterton says the spill has been contained between south of Tecumseh Road East and the marina at Riverside Drive.

"We boomed off there in several stages and the next stage would be to get the sampling truck to come and scoop the top of sheen, the oil from the top so we're trying to do the investigation as we speak," he says.

Winterton says they will be following from where they can still see sheen on the surface.

"We work our way from up the river and then find where that may be coming from. Whether it be another ditch or a sewer pipe and then we work our way back from there. So it's kind of a slow process, especially when it's raining. Actually makes it tougher for us."

Winterton says he doesn't believe there's any immediate danger to residents or wildlife, but anyone who fishes in Little River as a food source, should not do so at this time.

With files from AM800 News.