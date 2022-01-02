OHL announces rescheduled games

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has rescheduled two of its games for Wednesday, Jan. 5 involving the Flint Firebirds, Guelph Storm, Saginaw Spirit and Windsor Spitfires.

Previously scheduled to host the Windsor Spitfires on Wednesday, the Saginaw Spirit will now play host to the Flint Firebirds in a postponed game rescheduled from Dec. 18, 2021.

Previously scheduled to visit the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday, the Guelph Storm will now play host to the Windsor Spitfires in a postponed game rescheduled from Dec. 30, 2021.

The OHL will be announcing additional rescheduled dates for previously postponed games in the coming days.