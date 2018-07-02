OHIP reform means not all kids will get free prescriptions
Deputy Minister and Health Minister Christine Elliott speaks during a swearing-in ceremony at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, June 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 6:18AM EDT
Ontario's new health minister says the province will no longer offer free prescriptions to kids and young adults who have private coverage.
Christine Elliott says the move follows through on Premier Doug Ford's campaign promise to find cost-cutting measures that don't slash jobs.
Under the new policy, children and youth who aren't covered by private benefits will continue to receive their eligible prescriptions for free.
Those covered by private plans will bill those insurers first and the government second.