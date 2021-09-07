WINDSOR, ONT. -- Crews continue to remove debris from the area surrounding a major explosion in Wheatley as officials work to find the cause of the blast.

Debris from the site of the Aug. 26 explosion will be taken to a landfill facility for proper disposal of any hazardous material such as asbestos, according to a news release from the municipality of Chatham-Kent.

“Officials were on site throughout the weekend. No readings of Hydrogen Sulphide were found around the site,” said the municipality.

More than 325 persons took part in a 90-minute question and answer session Saturday, Sept. 4 on municipal Facebook and YouTube channels. That session remains available for viewing by citizens who didn't participate Saturday.

The reception centre at the Wheatley Arena has had 175 visits from 91 unique households. The centre is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Evacuees can call 519-351-8573 during office hours and ask to speak to a Wheatley Crisis Case Manager. After office hours they can call 519-354-6628 and they will be assisted with access to our on-call supervisor. Residents who need information after hours can call 519-350-2956.