The cause of two separate fires in Chatham-Kent this week has been changed.

Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services initially determined the fires in Harwich and Bothwell were caused by electrical issues. Now officials say their initial indications were incorrect.

A statement from the fire department says “upon further investigation, the cause of both fires is undetermined. We cannot confirm that electrical deficiencies or air conditioner units are at fault.”

A bungalow at 135 Oak Street in Bothwell went up in flames just before midnight Tuesday, and caused about $120,000 in damage.

Another fire at a home on Maynard Line in Harwich on Tuesday caused $20,000 in damage.

No one was hurt in either fire.