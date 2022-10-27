Official 2022 Municipal Election results for Windsor

Windsor, Ont. City Hall is pictured on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV News) Windsor, Ont. City Hall is pictured on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver