Officers describes attack by Mahoney as 'sheer terror' on day 3 of inquest
Windsor police officer John Paul Karam testified he was bleeding profusely after being attacked by Matthew Mahoney on March 21, 2018.
Mahoney was shot and killed following a confrontation with Const. Karam and Const. Andre Marentette.
Karam was answering a call to service from a concerned citizen who reported Mahoney's behaviour that morning.
“It is not natural for somebody to be walking in the downtown core with a butcher block of knives making people feel uncomfortable,” he said.
When he confronted Mahoney, Karam told the inquest Mahoney was evasive and agitated. He recounted jockeying his vehicle on Dufferin Place to try and contain Mahoney at one point saying to him, “you need to stop and talk to me."
Karam testified Mahoney reacted by dropping the kitchen block of knives he had been carrying and “sprinting” towards Karam with a knife in his hand.
Peter Rampat, lead safety instructor at the Ontario Police College, told the inquest officers can use verbal and non-verbal communication to control and/or resolve the situation but added, "all of it hinges on the availability of time."
Social worker Rola Osman was in Marentette's car as a passenger and witnessed the interaction between Karam and Mahoney telling the inquest, "as soon as they talked, in seconds, the individual took out a knife and went at him, slashing at him."
Osman testified she was shocked at how fast the situation developed.
"It was seconds. He was trying to kill him. I thought he died or had been seriously injured,” Osman said.
“There was blood all over him. His hand was pouring blood.”
Osman told the inquest Mahoney turned and had an angry look on his face after Marentette's first of four shots that fatally wounded Mahoney.
Const. Karam said he holstered his weapon after the knife was taken out of Mahoney’s hand and radioed a shot had been fired.
It was at that moment, with his right arm raised high to activate his radio, he felt a watery sensation, blood trickling down his right arm. He realized his right hand had been deeply cut.
Karam said he was in the hospital for up to seven hours receiving sixteen stitches. He received his gear after the SIU investigation was complete and remarked Mahoney would have penetrated his chest had it not been for his vest.
Marentette testified Tuesday that he believed Mahoney’s intent was ‘suicide by police after he and Karam both heard Mahoney say, “thank you” while falling to the ground after being shot.
Karam told the inquest officers are trained to meet force with force saying, "In hindsight, the appropriate use of force at that point would have been my pistol, not a less lethal option."
Rampat, who was the last speaker of the day, explained to the inquest that officers are, “responsible for every round that leaves their firearm, “If they miss the hand. If they miss the leg or they miss the arm it could hit an innocent member of the public in the background.”
The inquest resumes Thursday with Mahoney’s family expected to testify.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's estate estimated at $657 million, here's who could share the fortune
While the Queen's will is not disclosed to the public, the Queen’s heir, King Charles III, will inherit the Royal Family’s private property, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, according to CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen.
What is the 'Stone of Destiny,' and what does it have to do with King Charles III's coronation?
The news that officials are preparing to transport a mysterious slab of sandstone to Westminster Abbey as a key part of King Charles III's crowning has left many wondering: just what is the Stone of Destiny?
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Queen's legacy and work ahead as King's representative
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she's spent the days since Queen Elizabeth II's death reflecting on the regent's legacy, but now as the King's representative in Canada, she's also preparing for 'difficult' conversations ahead. In a one-on-one interview, Simon spoke about reconciliation and the role she thinks Canada's new monarch will play.
King Charles III will be a different ruler than Queen Elizabeth II, House of Lords member says
Rumi Verjee, a British businessman, philanthropist and member of the House of Lords whose relationship with the new monarch goes back 40 years, says King Charles III will be a different ruler than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Fall forecast: What to expect across Canada, according to experts
Meteorologists at the Weather Network, AccuWeather and Environment Canada agree: people across most of the country can expect higher-than-average temperatures and lower-than-average precipitation well into October.
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
A federal jury on Wednesday convicted R. Kelly of several child pornography and sex abuse charges in his hometown of Chicago, delivering another legal blow to a singer who used to be one of the biggest R&B stars in the world.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire to end fighting
Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of instigating new rounds of shelling across their borders Wednesday and reported that 155 troops from the two countries have died since hostilities reignited between the longtime adversaries this week.
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing up to 150 kilometres away or be billed $400 per day if they refuse.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. mother asks for compassion for teen charged in son's death
A Guelph, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a 19-year-old who died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle Friday night, and his mother is asking the community for compassion for the 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash.
-
Waterloo regional police looking for missing man
Waterloo regional police are concerned about the well-being of a missing 41-year-old man.
-
Region of Waterloo needs over 70,000 new homes to meet expected population growth: report
The Region of Waterloo will need an estimated 70,800 new homes by 2031 to address the housing shortage and meet expected population growth, according to a report from the Smart Prosperity Institute at the University of Ottawa.
London
-
'Driving like Fast and the Furious': Careless driving charge laid after south London crash
A 22-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor on Tuesday night — and stunt driving is on the radar of police and city officials.
-
Two youths sent to hospital after stabbing incident in north London
Two youths were sent to hospital and one youth was arrested early Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing incident in the city’s north end, London police say.
-
Shooting rattles north-east London neighbourhood
London police are investigating a shooting that took place in the north-east end of the city on Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
Worksite fatality under investigation in Caledon, Ont.
Provincial police in Caledon, Ont., say a man has died at a worksite after being hit by a piece of heavy equipment.
-
Bradford, Ont. homicide victim's family says 'he died like he lived,' helping a stranger in need
The family of a Good Samaritan who was allegedly killed after stepping in to help a woman involved in a violent altercation said he died like he lived, helping others.
-
OPP seeks public's help with deadly Springwater Township crash investigation
Officers with the Huronia West OPP detachment seek the public's help with its investigation into a deadly collision that happened late last month in Springwater Township.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay works to make dangerous intersection safer
Richie Gushulak of North Bay says it's not uncommon to see a vehicle collision happening at the intersection where he lives.
-
Ontario seniors to pay $400/day to stay in hospital instead of moving to LTC
The Ontario government says hospital patients who are waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing up to 150 kilometres away or be billed $400 per day if they refuse.
-
Red-light cameras coming Sept. 21 to six intersections in Greater Sudbury
Drivers who run red lights will be caught on camera at six busy intersections in Greater Sudbury beginning Sept. 21 – and could face a $325 fine.
Ottawa
-
McKenney vows to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa in four years
Ottawa mayoral candidate Coun. Catherine McKenney is pledging to end chronic homelessness in Ottawa within a single term of council, if elected.
-
Ottawa dance troupe one of the last to perform for Queen Elizabeth II
It was a dance to remember for a group of Ottawa highland dancers when they performed for Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this August.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Toronto
-
Brantford family 'traumatized' after apartment mistakenly raided by cops, lawyer says
A Brantford family is ‘shaken and traumatized’ after tactical officers mistakenly burst into their apartment with guns drawn during a botched drug raid last week, their lawyer says.
-
Ottawa man charged in Halton human trafficking probe
An Ottawa man is facing numerous charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Halton Region.
-
‘We basically got to skip the entire line’: Toronto Pearson travellers can use this app when flying to the U.S.
Those travelling through Toronto Pearson International Airport to select U.S. destinations might be able to avoid long lines at customs by using this app.
Montreal
-
Text message campaign targets Quebec MP Alain Rayes, who left Conservative party
A member of Parliament who quit the Conservative caucus says Pierre Poilievre's office sent a text message to party members in his Quebec riding asking them to encourage him to resign.
-
Montreal property values rose by a third in the past three years, report says
Montreal’s home values have skyrocketed by an average of 32.4 per cent across the island, according to the Agglomeration of Montreal’s municipal assessment roll for 2023-25.
-
Legault defends controversial views on immigration, language in rare English interview
Between Bills 96 and 21 and his recent comments on immigration, the outgoing premier has faced fierce backlash from anglophones, religious minorities and newcomers alike.
Atlantic
-
Unexpected holiday for Queen’s funeral met with confusion, concern in the Maritimes
The sudden and unexpected holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is being met by some confusion and concern in the Maritimes.
-
Few answers from Correctional Service of Canada over the disappearance of convicted killer Patrice Mailloux
There's still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry hears RCMP staffer deleted recording of controversial Lucki phone call
The RCMP is investigating what happened to the recording of a controversial meeting between top brass at RCMP headquarters and officials with the force in Nova Scotia days after the 2020 mass shooting.
Winnipeg
-
Extendicare Oakview Place licence under review amid abuse investigations
The operating licence of a Winnipeg care home where multiple residents were allegedly assaulted by two health-care aides is under review.
-
Court date set for retired priest charged in Manitoba residential school investigation
The court date for a retired 92-year-old priest who was charged following an investigation into sexual abuse allegations at a Manitoba residential school has been set.
-
New Smart Suite could allow Canadians to live longer at home independently
A new, home-like space at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg may lead to more Canadians living independently at home for longer.
Calgary
-
Albertans 18+ can book bivalent COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week
The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Alberta starting next week, the province announced Wednesday afternoon. Albertans 18 and older can make appointments for the Moderna Spikevax booster starting Wednesday, Sept. 21.
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a day of mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Kenney says 'no' to holiday, but where do Calgary and area schools stand?
Alberta says Monday will be a 'provincial day of mourning,' but not a holiday.
Edmonton
-
Albertans 18+ can book bivalent COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week
The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Alberta starting next week, the province announced Wednesday afternoon. Albertans 18 and older can make appointments for the Moderna Spikevax booster starting Wednesday, Sept. 21.
-
Alberta decides on day of mourning, not stat holiday, for Queen's funeral
Alberta is opting for a day of mourning rather than a statutory holiday for the Queen's funeral next Monday. Alberta will hold an outdoor ceremony at the legislature in Edmonton on Monday at 10 a.m. It will start with a moment of silence and workplaces and schools are encouraged to observe it.
-
Mother of accused in north Edmonton deadly attacks says family tried to seek help from mental-health system, police
The mother of a 25-year-old man who is accused of killing one Edmontonian and stabbing two others is offering her condolences to the victims and calling out the health and judicial systems who she says abandoned her family.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who lost luggage on flight he never took not entitled to extra compensation, CRT rules
A B.C. man who argued he should receive more than the maximum compensation for lost luggage because he never actually boarded the flight on which it was lost has had his claim dismissed by the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Reward doubled to $500K in Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism case
Two years after the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C., was last targeted by vandals, authorities have announced the reward for helping bring those responsible to justice has doubled to $500,000.
-
B.C. man who shared images of stepdaughter in shower sentenced for child pornography
A B.C. man who sent images of his stepdaughter – captured over three years by a camera hidden in the shower – to an FBI agent conducting a child pornography sting has been sentenced to three years in prison.