Officers assaulted while trying to handle domestic dispute

A man and woman are facing multiple charges after a woman allegedly assaulted police officers while police were attempting to arrest the man during a domestic dispute, police in Chatham-Kent police said.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 2:11 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a domestic dispute between a man and woman in the parking lot of a business on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg, Ont.

Through an investigation, police determined there were grounds to charge the man with one count of assault.

During the arrest however, the woman began assaulting officers in an attempt to pull the man away and prevent them from taking the man into custody.

Police regained control of the situation and placed the woman under arrest for assaulting and obstructing a police officer.

Both the man and woman were transported to police headquarters where they were processed and later released on a form 10 undertaking with conditions.