Officer struck by vehicle while investigating collision
OPP in Leamington are investigating a machete attack in the town's east side on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 7:17AM EST
An OPP officer escaped with minor injuries after they were hit by a vehicle on highway 401 while investigating a collision Wednesday morning.
The officer was hit near Merlin Road when a vehicle lost control, entered the ditch, and struck the officer who was on scene for a separate collision.
The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 49-year-old man from New Hamburg is charged with careless driving.